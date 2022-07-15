“A Life of Struggles” on Morning Energy

Share this:

According to a CNN news report (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObFzQ-FUC5g) , in 2022 inflation is the number one economic crisis that plagues Americans. Inflation is also the highest that it has been in over 40 years and has driven up the price of food, gasoline, and shelter. Additionally, it is estimated that the typical American household is spending nearly $500 more for the same goods and services.

According to economic experts, the 2022 inflation is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the War in Ukraine.

In addition to financial struggles that many people face, there are many other areas in our lives where we struggle, which we will be diving further into on today’s program.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy