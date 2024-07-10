A local animal shelter provides pet owners in need with resources for their animals

SPCA Tampa Bay recently launched a community impact initiative to provide pet owners with new resources to help care for their animals. According to a news release from SPCA Tampa Bay, “some of the community resources include pet food banks, vaccine clinics, and grooming clinics.” The goal is to help pet owners who are having financial hardship with pet care resources.

There are also pet food banks that provide food for dogs and cats.

SPCA’s locations are below:

Pebbles Pet Food Bank is located on-site at SPCA Tampa Bay’s For-All shelter in Largo. It is available every Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm.

Pasadena Community Church located in St Petersburg operates from 9:30am to 11:30am on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Community members should register with Pasadena Community Church to receive human and pet food on an as-needed basis.

Paul Balle Memorial Pet Food Bank located at Hope Villages of America in Clearwater is open during the first two Tuesdays of each month from 12:30pm to 3:30pm. Pinellas County residents must register with the human food pantry to receive human and pet food once a month.

There will also be community pet vaccine clinics for Tampa Bay area residents in need of pet health care assistance. SPCA Tampa Bay’s next clinic will be on Saturday, July 27th from 10am to 1pm, at 9099 130th Ave N in Largo.

To skip the wait for day-of, register online at: spcatampabay.org/vaccine-clini cs.

“We are trying to provide pet food for as many folks as we possibly can through our network of pet food pantries in Pinellas County,” said Emily Bernhart, Mission Programs Manager at SPCA Tampa Bay.