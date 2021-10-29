“A Spooky Celebration” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Samhainophobia is definded as the fear of Halloween. The origin of this word, traces back to the Celtic word Samhain, which is a pre-christian Celtic Festival. Halloween or Hallowe’en, also known as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve, is a celebration observed in a number of countries on October 31st.

Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the United States and has become synonymous with many popular traditions such as: pumpkin carving, haunted houses, trick-or-treating and for some a day to get “hitched”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring this “Spooky” Halloween Season“.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!