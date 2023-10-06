“A World of Smiles” on Morning Energy

"Smile" by LawPrieR is licensed under CC BY 2.0. - yellow smiley face

“A Smile is a curve that sets everything straight”, Phyllis Diller

There is a popular Expression that says “When you smile, the world smiles with you and when you frown, you frown alone”. The phrase is believed to have roots in a 1883 poem by Ella Wheeler Wilcox titled “Solitude“, in which the poet begins the poem with these lines, “Laugh, and the world laughs with you; weep, and they give you the laugh”. Which simply means that people are drawn to those that are happy and avoid those who are gloomy.

Even if things are not going the best in your life, there are many benefits of smiling both to you and also to others who may need it. Harvey Ross Ball, is an individual that recognized the importance and necessity of smiling when he created the famous smiley face in 1963. His design stemmed from a work project that he was given to come with an image to help increase morale. Decades later, the “Smiley Face” image evolved into World Smile Day which has been occurring on the first Friday in October since 1999.

However, sometimes cultivating a positive attitude means that we may have to sometimes, “fake it until we make it”, meaning that sometimes we have to consciously cultivate an atmosphere of positivity until it eventually manifests into reality.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

