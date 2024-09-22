Donate Now!
Africa International: Congo-Russia oil deal, freedom from violence

Posted on by mabili
Sunday Forum for September 22, 2024 8am

Sunday Forum for September 22, 2024 9am

Russia makes a deal to refine Congolese oil garnering a 90% dominant ownership of the newly planned refinery. The Forum discuss new colonialism and violence as a detriment to culture and community.

Callers discuss the partial court victory of the Uhuru Three on trial for conspiracy with Russian agents. Uhuru House flies the African International flag.

Walter announced the official re-naming of Albany Street in Tampa, FL after his father, Walter L Smith. He was a former president of Florida A&M University.

