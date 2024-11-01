“Against All Odds” on Morning Energy

“And sometimes, against all odds, against all logic, we still have hope”….author unknown

The 2024 president election will be one of the most memorable elections in United States election history. Both the Republican and Democratic party presidential candidates prevailed against the odds to become their respective party’s nominee. Former President Donald Trump became the first convicted felon to secure the Republican nomination and would be the first convicted president to win the presidency if he prevails, while Vice-President Kamala Harris is the first woman of Black and South Asian heritage to be a major party’s presidential nominee and would become the first woman president if she prevails. Regardless of which candidate ultimately prevails, both candidates have prevailed against the odds to reach many of the goals that they have set forth.

Harris and Trump are not the only individuals in life who fought to prevail against all odds to achieve their goals and neither will they be the last.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the many achievements that people have often had to make against all odds as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.