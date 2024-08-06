Donate Now!
WMNF's All Station Meeting – Thurs, 9/12/24

Posted on by Miss Julie
WMNF’s Volunteer Committee will host a zoom All Station Meeting on Thursday, September 12th, 2024. There will be a social time from 6:30 to 7pm, and then the meeting will start. The meeting is open to all of WMNF’s stakeholders – volunteers, staff, board, listeners, and supporters… Especially those who just want to know more about this wonderful place.

The two main topics of the meeting will be Volunteer Elections and a presentation of the proposed 2025 budget. There will be some other updates and discussion. Budgets are great ways to better understand what the station will be doing and working on in the year to come.

FYI – September 14th is WMNF’s 45th Birthday, and we’re celebrating at The Floridian Social in St. Pete at the  Birthday Bash, with The Dollyrots!

Please write [email protected] for the zoom link for the meeting. Thanks!

