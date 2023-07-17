An Unequal Democracy

Share this:

Heather McGhee, a distinguished Senior Fellow at the Public-Policy Center DEMOS deliver a speech which asks “Who is an American?” Has U.S. Democracy become as Unequal as our Economy?

Perhaps the question to ask is: Who benefits? She sees a direct connection between today’s extreme inequality and this peak moment of racial panic and white anxiety.

McGhee was speaking at a Bioneers Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The listeners weigh in.

DEMOS means “the people.” It is the root word of democracy, and it reminds us that the true source of our greatness is the diversity of our people.

Bioneers Conference: Revolution from the Heart of Nature