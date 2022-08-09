Award-winning Chef Ferrell Alvarez on Michelin ratings and the Tampa food scene

Share this:

Ferrell Alvarez, a Bay area native and fixture in Tampa’s food scene for more than 20 years, has become one of the leading chefs in the state, with a James Beard nomination and a nod in the new Florida Michelin Guide for his flagship restaurant Rooster and the Till.

He and his partners own and operate four other restaurants: Nebraska Mini-Mart in Tampa Heights, that’s known for upscale casual food and shuffleboard courts; Dang Dood Asian fare and Gallitos Taquareia at Sparkman Wharf; and another Gallitos in Lakeland.

And as he told WaveMakers, there’s more in the works. Ash, a sprawling new Italian restaurant with seating for 85 people, is coming to Jeff Vinik’s Water Street. Another spot is planned for South Tampa.

