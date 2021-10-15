“Being The Boss” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The month of October is known for celebrations and important events to include National Boss Day. National Boss Day or Boss’s Day is generally observed on or around October 16th in the United States and dates back to the 1950s. It is a day for employees to express their gratitude for all of the hard work that their bosses do. However, their are some who oppose National Boss’s Day and think that it is nothing more than a meaningless Hallmark Holiday. There are also others who work for bosses whom they feel deserves no recognition at all. Regardless of what your feelings are about your boss, being a boss can sometimes comes with its challenges which we are going to be exploring on today’s program (whether that involves being a female boss, a male boss or the boss of your life).

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!