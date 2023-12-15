Donate Now!
“Being The Underdog” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” — Mark Twain

The phrase, “being an underdog” is not foreign to many people. Either we have known someone who’s been an underdog or perhaps the phrase refers to us personally. Nonetheless, when underdogs prevail, it can be inspiring and also symbolic of our own personal struggles that we have either conquered or hope to conquer.

If you have ever been an underdog, know that you are to be admired,  insomuch that National Underdog Day was created for individuals just like you and has been celebrated every third Friday of December since 1976.

One Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the journey of being an underdog as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

