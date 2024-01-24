Donate Now!
A bill to change regulations on vacation rentals is ready to be heard in the Florida Senate

Posted on by Staff
vacation home sunset
Beach vacation rental home and sunset. By Dreamer Company via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After years of debate about the issue, the Florida Senate on Thursday is scheduled to take up a bill (SB 280), filed by Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, that would revamp regulations about vacation-rental properties.

The bill will be heard during a floor session after getting approval from two Senate committees.

A House version (HB 1537), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, has not been heard in committees midway through the third week of the 60-day legislative session.

