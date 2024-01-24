A bill to change regulations on vacation rentals is ready to be heard in the Florida Senate

Beach vacation rental home and sunset. By Dreamer Company via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After years of debate about the issue, the Florida Senate on Thursday is scheduled to take up a bill (SB 280), filed by Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, that would revamp regulations about vacation-rental properties.

The bill will be heard during a floor session after getting approval from two Senate committees.

A House version (HB 1537), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, has not been heard in committees midway through the third week of the 60-day legislative session.