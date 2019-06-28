“Body Image” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Massachusetts state representative Kay Khan spearheaded the push for legislation that would give up to a $10,000 tax credit to certain companies that don’t digitally alter the skin tone or body shape of models used in advertising. Khan shared with Politico.com that she wanted companies to be more realistic in their way of adverting because, “It’s not that we see images just once or twice. We see these manipulated images hundreds of times, and that’s what kind of stays with us. So the idea would be to create a better environment that would promote more healthy images.” In addition to Khan’s comments, Health experts say that regular exposure to digitally altered images of models can trigger mental health issues or eating disorders.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the topic of Body Image as it relates to various areas of our lives.

