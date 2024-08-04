VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Celebrating Black achievement

Posted on by mabili
Former President Barack Obama celebrates his 63rd birthday as Vice-president Kamala Harris continues her trajectory to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

Former president #45 attend the National Association of Black Journalists and delivers racist remarks regarding VP Harris. The Forum deals with the politics of race and class.

People Power Program 

SF August 4th 8am

SF August 4th 9am

Black Olympians are also celebrated.

Host Walter L Smith II, co-host Annie Miles with Producer & videographer Patró Mabíli.

