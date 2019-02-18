Changes at WMNF

Share this:

WMNF Community Radio has ended its long-running relationship with News Director Rob Lorei. We are deeply grateful to Rob for all he has done for WMNF. Rob is one of the co-founders of WMNF and has represented the station well in the community over the years. We wish Rob well in all his future endeavors.

WMNF news will continue on a path of creating a newsroom for the 21st Century, a multi-platform community resource for information about local issues and how national and international issues affect the Tampa Bay area.

There will be a national search for a News Director.

For more information please contact General Manager Craig Kopp at either 813.238.8001 or Craig@wmnf.org.