In Pictures: WMNF Halloween Ball delivers a night of glamour and gothic fun

Halloween Ball 2024 Group - Photos by John Mazzello

Thanx to everyone who attended our WMNF Halloween Ball at New World Music Hall this past Friday night. The performers loved the venue, staff and fans who attended and would love to come back and perform again for the good folks of local community radio….

Sadly, Kat Sass couldn’t make it because of scheduling conflicts but Orlando’s Sue Cyde proved to be a fantastic substitute who was added to the bill and brought down the house with her seductive performance in leather, lace and latex.

People attending also rocked out to the classic 80s tunes provided by DJ Jet who definitely added to the overall “vibe” of the evening.

We hope to see you next year for an even bigger and better night of glamourous and naughty fun..!!!

All pictures provided by John Mazzello