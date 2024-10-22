HURRICANE MILTON Donate Now!
In Pictures: WMNF Halloween Ball delivers a night of glamour and gothic fun

Posted on by Mike Bagley
Halloween Ball 2024 Group - Photos by John Mazzello

Thanx to everyone who attended our WMNF Halloween Ball at New World Music Hall this past Friday night. The performers loved the venue, staff and fans who attended and would love to come back and perform again for the good folks of local community radio….

Sadly, Kat Sass couldn’t make it because of scheduling conflicts but Orlando’s Sue Cyde proved to be a fantastic substitute who was added to the bill and brought down the house with her seductive performance in leather, lace and latex.

People attending also rocked out to the classic 80s tunes provided by DJ Jet who definitely added to the overall “vibe” of the evening.

We hope to see you next year for an even bigger and better night of glamourous and naughty fun..!!!

All pictures provided by John Mazzello

Apollo Infiniti
Costume Contest
Discord Addams
Gidget Von Addams
Halloween Ball 2024 Group
Kenzie De Mornay
Mr Gripp
Sue Cyde
🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don't fret—there's always next year! Mark your calendars, and we'll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz
