Exorcise your old Car: Cartober 2024 is here!

Is your old car lurking in the driveway, taking up space and gathering dust? Don’t let it haunt you any longer! Donate your vehicle to WMNF 88.5 and free up that space without the hassle. Our process is so easy, it’s almost spooky – just give us a call or fill out a simple form online, and we’ll take care of everything. We’ll even pick it up at no cost to you.

Plus, your donation is tax-deductible, so you get a financial treat while supporting the news and entertainment you rely on every day. Banish that old car and make a difference today!

Ready to drive change this October? Here’s everything you need to know about Cartober and how you can support WMNF 88.5.

What is Cartober?
Cartober is an online giving campaign held throughout the month of October to showcase the power of vehicle donations for nonprofits. Whether it’s a car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat, Cartober encourages people to donate their unwanted vehicles to their favorite nonprofits. By donating a vehicle, people like you can make a tangible difference in their communities and support causes they care about.

Our Mission
At WMNF 88.5, our mission is to provide diverse, independent, and innovative programming that challenges the status quo and gives voice to those often overlooked by mainstream media. Through this campaign, we’re excited to raise awareness about the impact of vehicle donations and engage with supporters like you. Every vehicle donated helps us further our mission and make a positive impact in our community.

How You Can Get Involved
There are several ways you can get involved in and support our cause:

Donate Your Vehicle: If you have an unwanted car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat, consider donating it to WMNF 88.5. Your vehicle donation will directly support our programs and initiatives.

Visit wmnf.careasy.org or call 888-WMNF-885 (888-966-3885) to learn more.

Spread the Word: Share information on social media and encourage your friends and family to participate.

Join us in celebrating the power of vehicle donations and making a difference in our community. Together, we can drive change and create a brighter future for all.

Thanks for your support – it’s no trick, just a treat!

