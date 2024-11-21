Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

City of Zephyrhills and FEMA will hold a hurricane assistance meeting Friday

Posted on by Colleen Cole
Share
Photo Credits to City of Zephyrhills

There will be a meeting regarding issues that the residents are facing in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to a press release from City of Zephyrhills, FEMA and other local resources will attend the meeting. FEMA representatives will be able to help residents file for FEMA assistance, follow up on existing claims, and answer other case-specific questions.

This meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Zephyrhills City Hall located at 5335 8th Street.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Florida Capitol
Here are the 2025-26 Florida Senate committee leaders

Senate President, Republican Ben Albritton, named lawmakers who will lead...

A man in a blue suit stands at a podium with people behind him holding signs.
Florida has to pay $725,000 after a successful legal challenge to its ‘Stop WOKE’ law

The lawsuit challenge part of Florida's Stop WOKE law that...

UF higher education university
UF, USF among four Florida schools with ties to foreign ‘countries of concern’

Listen: Following a law signed last year by Governor Ron...

social media
Florida Board of Education wants parents punished if their kids report false threats on schools

"All threats will be taken seriously and will result in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: