City of Zephyrhills and FEMA will hold a hurricane assistance meeting Friday

Photo Credits to City of Zephyrhills

There will be a meeting regarding issues that the residents are facing in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to a press release from City of Zephyrhills, FEMA and other local resources will attend the meeting. FEMA representatives will be able to help residents file for FEMA assistance, follow up on existing claims, and answer other case-specific questions.

This meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Zephyrhills City Hall located at 5335 8th Street.