Clearwater school for neurodivergent students picks up the pieces after Hurricane Milton

Posted on by Leah Burdick
LiFT Academy Gym after Hurricane Milton. Photo from LiFT

Hurricane Milton damaged LiFT Academy and LiFT University in Clearwater.

The campus plans to reopen Monday, but only 70% of the school will be operational.

Executive Director Matt Spence said neurodivergent students attend LiFT because it provides the support they need.

After Milton, the school has a lot of damage; Spense said that parts of the roof came off and destroyed their gym, the clinic, and some of the sensory rooms.

“There likely going to be over 2 million dollars of damage to the facility,” Spence said. “Obviously we have insurance, but when you have a facility of our size and scope even the deductible is well over half a million dollars.”

It is going to be difficult for the students to return because routine is very important for their success, according to Spense.

“All the manipulatives and equipment that we use to help students calm down has been affected so we have to rebuild those rooms,” he said.

But Spense said the faculty will plan out new routines and rules for the students.

“We are strategizing how we can create a stable and normal experience as possible for the students,” Spense said.

Most of the damages will be fixed by the end of the weekend, but the gym will be out of use for several months.

About 180 students ages 5 to 57 attend LiFt. To donate or see how you can help, visit the school’s website.

