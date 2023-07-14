Colors of Jazz: 60 Incredible Years of Chick Corea

Share this:

A two-hour special show showcasing the music of Chick Corea on Colors of Jazz, 8pm Sunday the 23rd.

Hosted by Tim Wright

A Jazz Fusion Pioneer

In his 60-year musical career, Chick Corea changed the sound of jazz with the introduction of fusion and electronic sounds. Playing in Miles Davis’ band, he was part of the crew that recorded “Bitches Brew” and launched jazz fusion in 1968. Moving on to form his famous band, Return to Forever, he continued composing and performing fusion classics like “Crystal Silence” and “Senor Mouse.” Fusion wasn’t the only jazz he played and made famous. His work playing acoustic piano produced legendary works like “Armondo’s Rhumba,” “La Fiesta,” and “Spain.”

A genuine keyboard wizard, Chick Corea collaborated with numerous jazz giants over the course of his career and made music we’ll still be hearing 70 years from now. Nominated 71 times for Grammys and winning 27 Grammy awards, he was like the Energizer Bunny, cranking out hits and modern jazz standards across his career.

More than just one reason to tune in…

Anyone with familiarity with jazz and pop music from the late 1960s through the 1970s has at least heard of Chick Corea. Those who know and appreciate his music will enjoy this show, and those who know of, but are not that intimate with Chick Corea’s music will gain a greater appreciation for this musician’s work.

Colors of Jazz airs special shows highlighting various greats and giants of jazz: Ellington, Miles Davis, Pat Metheny, Quincy Jones, even Frank Zappa’s jazz, and Chick Corea is the latest installment. We’ll play some of the standards associated with the artist, plus less well known, but equally excellent tracks that people wish they had heard before, hidden gems. Colors of Jazz has also broadcast specials featuring Jazz in the Movies, New Orleans Jazz, Bodensee-Jazz (jazz from the Lake Constance region), German and Swiss Jazz big bands, Jazz from 1959, Women in Jazz, and many more.

