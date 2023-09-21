Coming up next on LatinX: Jorge Brea and Jannette Berrios of Symphonic Distribution.

Share this:

Join Isha Del Valle, host of WMNF 88.5 FM’s LatinX on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00pm to hear how independent music distributor Symphonic is both educating and empowering artists to be heard and be heard well.

Not only do they carry an impressive portfolio of artists that cover a wide range of music styles and genres, they support their clientele with a genuine passion for the independent music community.

We’ll hear more about their company, why they do what they do and also their annual festival, Vibes of the Bay.

A little more about Jorge and Janette

Jorge and Janette come from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and have grown together for many years through the business. They both enjoy educating artists, creative endeavors (such as sponsoring murals), throwing networking mixers, and much more. Together, they have established Symphonic as a prominent player in the music industry, with offices in multiple locations including Tampa, Nashville, Brooklyn, Bogota, São Paulo, Mexico, Canada, and recently, South Africa.

Jorge Brea (Founder and CEO) and Janette Berrios (VP, Corporate Marketing) represent Symphonic Distribution, one of the world’s leading distribution companies. The company focuses on distributing music from independent artists across all genres. Artists distributed through Symphonic include Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Tego Calderon, and many more. In addition, Symphonic throws an annual festival named Vibes Of The Bay, helmed by Janette where the company showcases new and independent artists from the Tampa community. Jorge made the Tampa Bay Business Journals 2023 – 40 under 40 Class of Honorees.

Janette’s extensive expertise spans entrepreneurship, artist development, multi-channel campaign management, event production, branding, and creative design. Her wealth of knowledge has been shared through speaking engagements at conferences such as SXSW, Winter Music Conference, Amsterdam Dance Event, LAMC, Music Biz, M for Montreal, and many others. A strong advocate for the independent Latin music scene, Janette has spearheaded the annual Music Industry Sessions in Puerto Rico, which has successfully activated and empowered thousands of independent musicians, producers, and content creators on the island. She has been included in Billboard’s prestigious “Indie Power Players” list for 2022 and 2021, and was honored with the “Wonder Women in Latin Music” award presented by the LAMC and Amazon Music.

Tune in to LatinX on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00pm to hear more! Or check it on the archives for the week following…

Social Media Tags

FB @symphonicdistribution @jorgebrea @janette.berrios

Insta @symphonicdistro @symjorge @janetteology