“Commemorating World Humanitarian Day” on Morning Energy

World Humanitarian Day is a global celebration dedicated to honoring people who have dedicated and in some cases lost their lives during their steadfast commitment towards helping others.

World Humanitarian Day was founded by the United Nations General Assembly and has been celebrated on August 19 for over a decade. This day and month was chosen by the United Nations to commemorate the day that 22 United Nations workers to include a United Nations Special Representative, Sergio Vieira de Mello), who were killed by a bomb attack at the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad in 2003. However, despite this horrendous act and the oftentimes challenging working condition of United Nations workers, their commitment still prevails.

In addition to the United Nation Workers, their are many other individuals who risk their lives, all in the name of Humanity.

On Morning Energy we are going to celebrating all those who all those who make sacrifices….(no matter how small) in the name of Humanity.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

