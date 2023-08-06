Dangers in Politics, Economy and Environment

Share this:

The Host calls in with updates on environmental dangers including coal ash fallout and the use of phosphogypsum, the radioactive waste from processing phosphate ore into phosphoric acid

which is predominantly used in fertilizer. EPA has determined that phosphogypsum poses a cancer risk from its radon emissions.

Federal workers denounce violence-speak on the campaign trail as Florida Governor promises to start “slitting throats on Day One” as part of an effort rein in what he describes as “deep state” bureaucracy. We also take an international look at South Africa with Economic Freedom Fighter Leader, Julius Malema, who has brought back the anti-apartheid chant “Kill The Boer, Kill The Farmer”.

Analysis of the current situation in Niger as Sunday is the deadline to reinstate the country’s democratically elected President to power.