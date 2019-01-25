“Do Opposites Really Attract” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife novelist MacKenzie Bezos announced in a joint statement on Twitter that they were ending their 25 year marriage. In their announcement they disclosed that they had been separated for a long period of time. Though the details of what led to their divorce may never be made public, speculations have already been made as to what may have led to the couple’s demise. Some of these speculations include infidelity to also being polar opposites. Feuding some of theses speculations is a 2013 statement MacKenzie Bezos made during her interview with Vogue about her relationship to Jeff Bezos in which she stated that, “Jeff is the opposite of me,”…“He likes to meet people. He’s a very social guy. Cocktail parties for me can be nerve-wracking. The brevity of conversations, the number of them — it’s not my sweet spot.”

