Doctor says new Desantis medical laws are ‘freedom for me not thee’

Dr. David Berger, a board-certified pediatrician and USF nursing professor, was a guest on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom where he discussed the politicization of healthcare decisions in Florida, ￼from reproductive rights to medical marijuana to trans teens and more. Dr. David, as he likes to be called, had a patient who made national headlines when she was forced to give birth because of Florida’s 15-week abortion ban. Desantis’ calling new laws governing personal medical decisions including trans teens amounts to less freedom for patients.

He frequently comments on issues at the intersection of politics and medicine on his YouTube channel Ask Dr. David.

Listen to the full WaveMakers interview