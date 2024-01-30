Donate Now!
Does the Florida Legislature want to give Gov. Ron DeSantis his own army?

2024-01-30
The Florida Legislature is one-third through its regular session and independent reporter Jason Garcia is tracking the impact Gov. Ron Desantis’ return from the presidential campaign trail is having on the session.

Meanwhile, the Legislature has proposed an enormous number of exemptions to the state’s open records laws, and Barbara Petersen, executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, is keeping track. Many are aimed at protecting the identity of public employees, from county attorneys to court clerks.

Garcia and Petersen discussed the legislative session during the Tuesday Cafe, hosted by Tom Scherberger for Sean Kinane, who is on a special project.

The most worrisome legislation related to DeSantis involves the Florida Guard, Garcia said. Legislation would give DeSantis the power to run the guard as he wishes, including the possibility of sending its members to the Texas border.

Garcia publishes his reporting on substack, including a newsletter and a podcast.

Petersen’s non-profit group also publishes the Florida Trident, best known for breaking the news of a rape investigation last year involving the chairman of the Florida Republican Party.

Listen to both interviews here:

