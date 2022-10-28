“Domestic Violence and Renewing Your Mind” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which debuted on Netflix in September of 2022, became one of the most popular watched Netflix original series, and it also ranked in the top 10 on the Nielsen Streaming Ratings for the highest viewership since Nielsen began tracking streaming activities. However, despite the show’s popularity, it became re-traumatizing for some of the victims’ families as they reflected over the violent and gruesome death of their loved ones.

The mini series also debuted on the heels of Domestic Violence Awareness Month which focuses on acknowledging domestic violence survivors and also bringing together advocates in an effort to end domestic violence.

Domestic Violence, Relationship Violence and Dating Violence all involve patterns of behavior in which someone uses physical violence, intimidation, isolation or other forms of abuse to harm you. However, according to behavior psychologists, acting out on these negative behaviors can be either impulsive or evolutionary. One psychologist who believes a person’s violent behavior is an evolutionary process is Louis Schlesinger, who is a professor of psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and an expert on serial sexual murder. As it relates to serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer’s violent behavior, Schlesinger said that, “When you do something like Dahmer did, you don’t just one day do it, it begins in the mind.” https://www.aetv.com/real-crime/jeffrey-dahmer-childhood-serial-killer-cannibal-bones

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time focusing on the importance of renewing our minds in an effort to avoid becoming victims of others or of ourselves.