Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Don’t Miss Out: Doug Wright’s Exclusive Design for WMNF 88.5 Spring T-Shirt Fundraiser!

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Share
Artist Doug Wright visiting WMNF 88.5

Welcome to our Spring Fundraising event! As you’re likely aware, we’re reaching out for your invaluable support to sustain our beloved community radio station WMNF 88.5 here in Tampa.

For decades, we’ve proudly served as a beacon of authenticity, offering great music, independent voices, and unwaveringly objective news coverage. Here, there’s no room for fabrication – only genuine, heartfelt content.

Yesterday was a particularly special day for us as we had the privilege of hosting Doug Wright, the talented artist behind the iconic T-shirt design everyone’s been raving about. Witnessing the overwhelming admiration for his creation from our staff, volunteers, and generous donors alike was amazing.

Now, you too can own a piece of this artistic brilliance!

With a donation of just $100, you can secure your very own limited edition T-shirt designed by Tampa’s own Doug Wright.

Simply call 813-239-9663 now and speak to one of our wonderful volunteers or click here to get yours!

Not only will you elevate your style, but you’ll also be directly supporting your community radio station, which has faithfully served Tampa for the past 45 years and is committed to continuing its mission for another 45 and beyond.

Allow me to share a bit about Doug

Originally from Upstate New York, Doug now calls Palm Harbor, Florida home. His artistic journey began in childhood, sparked by a passion for drawing. Over the years, he honed his skills, transitioning from airbrushing T-shirts to undertaking various design and illustration projects. Recently, he’s reignited his love for traditional media, embracing mediums like pencils, pens, paints, and brushes.

Now, let’s delve into the inspiration behind the WMNF Shirt Design

Doug’s submission for our fundraiser resonated deeply with us. Drawing from his admiration for Art Nouveau aesthetics and vintage T-shirt graphics, he crafted a design that encapsulates the essence of our station.

The butterfly wings symbolize evolving times, while the radio tower pays homage to WMNF’s heritage. The vibrant color scheme and water splash motif represent our steadfast commitment to environmental advocacy. Additionally, the inclusion of words like “kindness,” “diversity,” “peace,” “love,” and “community” reflects Doug’s core values, mirrored in our dedicated team of volunteer programmers.

What are you waiting for!! Get yours now!!

Get your Swag by clicking here

Thank you for considering supporting WMNF 88.5. Together, we can ensure that WMNF continues to thrive as a cornerstone of our community, enriching lives for years to come.

 

Tags

You may also like

A Conversation With The 3 Clubmen

Setting up a Zoom conversation with three people you have...

The Hip Abduction at Gasparilla Music Festival 2021 | David Rañon WMNF
WMNF Simulcasts GMF Sunday February 18th

Brace yourselves for an event that sets your soul on...

WMNF Spring Fund Drive 2024

Our Fund Drive is upon us. We will be raising...

“Where Is The Love” on Morning Energy

” Where is the love in what you are doing?”….Karen...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Shout out to the Amazing @biggayradioshow for being voted #1 in https://link.wmnf.org/TOPTENQUEERPODCASTS #wmnf #communityradio #Music"> Can't make it to Gasparilla Music Fest? We've got you! Just tune in on wmnf.org, the WMNF App, or 88.5 on the radio dial Feb 18th from 1:30-7:30! #wmnf #Music #communityradio CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #GMF TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: 🎵 Dawson Hollow 🎵 Tune in at 2 pm for an awesome interview and great music as they prep for their upcoming show at #GMF Watch live on FB, YouTube, or 88.5 on the radio dial! #Music #wmnf #communityradio 🌷 Get ready, because the WMNF Spring Fund Drive is just around the corner! 🎉 We've got some fantastic shows lined up, and have a special reveal in store: a T-shirt designed by the incredibly talented local artist, Doug Wright! 🎨 But none of this would be possible without YOU, our amazing listeners. ❤️ Your support means the world to us, and together, we're building something truly special here at WMNF. 🌳 Let's continue to grow our WMNF family and keep spreading the love for independent, community-powered radio! 📻 #WMNFSpringDrive #SupportLocalArtists #GratefulListeners #Wmnf 🎶 INTERVIEW SERIES ALERT! 🎤 We've got some amazing interviews coming your way with artists from the #GasparillaMusicFest lineup! Get ready to hear all about their music and more 🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio #ArtistInterviews ➡️ CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE ⬅️ Shelby Sol on LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE Friday, February 9th at 2pm Fil Pate Musics on WMNF's SATURDAY BLUEGRASS, Sat February 10th at 9am Pusha Preme on WMNF's WAVES OF THE BAY Sat February 10th at 10pm JudyAnne Jackson on WMNF's ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB, Sun February 11th at 1:15pm
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: