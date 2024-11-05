Election Day conversation with Hillsborough’s Supervisor of Elections

Campaign signs outside an Early Voting location in Gulfport, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF (31 Oct. 2024).

On Tuesday Cafe (Nov 5), we had an Election Day special with a number of interviews.

Craig Latimer

On the last day to vote in the 2024 General Election, we spoke with Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections, Craig Latimer, about how people can drop off mail ballots and what they should know about Election Day.

McKenna Schueler

We also spoke with Orlando Weekly staff reporter McKenna Schueler about labor issues at the University of South Florida and about what to watch for in Central Florida on Election Day.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

