Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

17 bands in 15 days: Experience the global beat of WAHH World Fusion Band at Tropical Heatwave 2024

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Share
Wahh World Fusion Band

Only 15 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Prepare yourself for an exhilarating musical journey as the acclaimed WAHH World Fusion Band takes the stage at Tropical Heatwave 2024, closing out an unforgettable night of eclectic sounds and vibrant performances. Join us on May 4th at the Ballroom of the Cuban Club in Ybor for an experience that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Renowned as the ‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner, WAHH World Fusion Band is not your typical musical ensemble. Combining elements of Eastern and Western music, their unique style captivates audiences with its fusion of contemporary beats, Indian influences, and dynamic vocal percussion. Led by the visionary Shankh Lahiri, the band brings together diverse musical cultures to create a sound that transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul.

Since their debut performance in Tampa in 2009, WAHH! has taken the music scene by storm, gracing prestigious venues across the United States. From ‘The House of Blues’ in Los Angeles to the iconic Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, their electrifying performances have left audiences in awe. Their global appeal has also taken them to international stages, including the San Remo Music Award Festival in Cuba and South by Southwest in Austin.

But it’s not just about the big stages and bright lights; WAHH! is deeply committed to using music as a tool for connection and unity. Their music festivals, including appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Tropical Heatwave, have become hotspots for cultural exchange and celebration. With each beat, WAHH! brings people together, bridging gaps and fostering understanding through the universal language of music.

As they prepare to close out Tropical Heatwave 2024, WAHH! invites you to join them for a night of pure musical bliss. With their latest album ‘Brother Ray’ released in 2018, the band continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, delivering an experience that will leave you spellbound.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of WAHH World Fusion Band at Tropical Heatwave 2024. Get ready to dance, groove, and lose yourself in the rhythm of their soul-stirring melodies. It’s a night you won’t soon forget.

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Tags
,

You may also like

17 bands in 16 days: Ignite the Tropical Heatwave with the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band!

Get ready to kick off the Tropical Heatwave with an...

“The Unsinkable” on Morning Energy

More than a century after its sinking, the RMS Titanic (which...

All Station Meeting to be held on Zoom, 5/13/24

WMNF is holding an All Station Meeting on Monday, May...

17 bands in 17 days: Say She She from Harlem rooftops to Tropical Heatwave’s spotlight

Program Director and Wednesday Morning Show Host, Sam Hval, shares...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
TODAY ON: WMNF's Live Music Showcase Join us for a performance by the Awesome Pet Lizard band at 2pm here on Facebook or 88.5 on the Radio Dial! If you Love Emo Punk you do not want to miss this show! Watch Live on Facebook OR CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Next up on our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight: Divine AF “These are truly poets of the soul, and masters of the groove. “This Side of Desire” is the funky, rocky, soulful, bluesy album that I’d say a lot of people have been wanting for a long time. It really fills a void in what is today’s music. The variety of genres, rhythms, arrangements, tempos, and vocal stylings keep the listener rapt with attention and tells you that you are entering very special, privileged territory. In addition, the lyrics are great, and so it becomes a sort of a battle to choose between focusing on the words, the music, or the downright stunning vocal performances.”– tunedloud.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🚨 Special Show Alert! 🚨 Tune in this Friday at 10am for a Special interview with Andrew Warren! Join Mario Núñez and John Dingfelder this Friday on Down’n Dirty for an exclusive interview with former State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren, suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, is running again after winning an appeal. He’ll face DeSantis appointee Suzy Lopez in the November 2024 election. Warren emphasizes values like a woman’s right to choose and a fair legal system, while Lopez defends her position, citing her commitment to upholding the law. Tune in for insights into Warren’s campaign and the future of the 13th Judicial Circuit. CLICK TO LISTEN in LINTREE TO TUNE IN! #news #communityradio #wmnf 🔥🎶🌴Wanna score FREE tix to Tropical Heatwave?🎫🌅 Share your “Kristopher James can SANG. That’s not a typo. This guy can SANG. The amount of soul in this vocal is absolutely phenomenal. The overall production feels like it could have been recorded in Stax in the last 60s. The vibe feels legit and is something we are proud to support. This one came along at just the right time… not too soon or too late. If you miss the “good old days” when people made “real music” then you need to spin this track” (Too Soon, Too Late)” – Ear To The Ground #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Words & Music
Player position: