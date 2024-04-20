17 bands in 15 days: Experience the global beat of WAHH World Fusion Band at Tropical Heatwave 2024

Wahh World Fusion Band

Only 15 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Prepare yourself for an exhilarating musical journey as the acclaimed WAHH World Fusion Band takes the stage at Tropical Heatwave 2024, closing out an unforgettable night of eclectic sounds and vibrant performances. Join us on May 4th at the Ballroom of the Cuban Club in Ybor for an experience that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Renowned as the ‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner, WAHH World Fusion Band is not your typical musical ensemble. Combining elements of Eastern and Western music, their unique style captivates audiences with its fusion of contemporary beats, Indian influences, and dynamic vocal percussion. Led by the visionary Shankh Lahiri, the band brings together diverse musical cultures to create a sound that transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul.

Since their debut performance in Tampa in 2009, WAHH! has taken the music scene by storm, gracing prestigious venues across the United States. From ‘The House of Blues’ in Los Angeles to the iconic Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, their electrifying performances have left audiences in awe. Their global appeal has also taken them to international stages, including the San Remo Music Award Festival in Cuba and South by Southwest in Austin.

But it’s not just about the big stages and bright lights; WAHH! is deeply committed to using music as a tool for connection and unity. Their music festivals, including appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Tropical Heatwave, have become hotspots for cultural exchange and celebration. With each beat, WAHH! brings people together, bridging gaps and fostering understanding through the universal language of music.

As they prepare to close out Tropical Heatwave 2024, WAHH! invites you to join them for a night of pure musical bliss. With their latest album ‘Brother Ray’ released in 2018, the band continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, delivering an experience that will leave you spellbound.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of WAHH World Fusion Band at Tropical Heatwave 2024. Get ready to dance, groove, and lose yourself in the rhythm of their soul-stirring melodies. It’s a night you won’t soon forget.

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band