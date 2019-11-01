“Falling Back” on Morning Energy

Share this:

November 4, 2019 is when Daylight Savings will occur in most areas of the United States. This means that we will “fall back” to standard time once we set our clocks back by one hour. This will result in more daylight during the morning hours and more darkness during the early evening hours. ” Springing forward” and “falling back” is a common saying used to remind people which directions to set their clocks.

Although “springing forward” and “falling back” have been occurring for decades, there have been various proposals over the years to ban this practice because of the problems that it causes for people who are trying to adjust to a new time.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the history of Daylight Savings, the negative impacts of this practice, and also ways that we can work to quickly adjust to time change.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!