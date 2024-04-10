Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A federal appeals court looks at whether Florida has standing to challenge Biden administration immigration policies

Posted on by Staff
Share
migrants at the U.S. border, American flag, barbed wire
By Stadratte via iStock for WMNF News.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court is looking at whether Florida could legally challenge Biden administration immigration policies, after a district judge sided with the state in a fight spearheaded by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week ordered the state and the Biden administration to file briefs about whether Florida has legal standing to challenge what are known as “parole” policies related to undocumented immigrants being released from detention after crossing the country’s southwest border.

The order came after the U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Texas and Louisiana did not have standing to challenge federal immigration-enforcement policies. The U.S. Supreme Court case involved policies related to arresting migrants.

“That decision raises several significant questions about Florida’s standing in these cases,” Monday’s appeals court order said. “Questions that the parties may consider answering include the extent to which the (U.S. Supreme) Court’s reasoning in Texas with respect to arrest and prosecution policies applies to the parole policies at issue in these cases.”

Moody and DeSantis have made a high-profile issue of criticizing the federal government’s handling of immigration issues. As examples, the DeSantis administration has directed flights of migrants from Texas to Massachusetts and California and has sent Florida law-enforcement officers to the Texas border with Mexico.

The state filed a lawsuit in September 2021 challenging Biden administration policies. The lawsuit ultimately led to two rulings last year by U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell that said policies, known as “Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention” and “Parole with Conditions,” violated federal law.

The Pensacola-based judge issued the rulings before the U.S. Supreme Court decided the Texas and Louisiana case. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys, who have long argued that Florida did not have legal standing, took the dispute to the Atlanta-based appeals court.

After the U.S. Supreme Court decision, the appeals court in February directed Wetherell to consider again whether he had “jurisdiction” in the Florida challenge. Plaintiffs must show standing before judges have jurisdiction to decide cases. So if Florida didn’t have standing, Wetherell couldn’t have ruled in its favor.

Wetherell, a former state appellate judge who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, quickly issued a decision supporting his earlier rulings that Florida had standing. In part, he drew distinctions between the Florida and Texas cases.

“The policies at issue in these (Florida) cases do not involve arrest or prosecution, but rather explain how DHS (the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) will exercise its statutory ‘parole’ authority … with respect to aliens who are already in DHS custody after arriving at the southwest border,” Wetherell wrote. “Nothing in Texas (the U.S. Supreme Court opinion) held that federal courts cannot adjudicate the validity of non-detention/parole policies like these.”

In its order this week, the appeals court appeared to focus on that question.

“Though the Supreme Court’s opinion pointed out that such (parole) policies ‘arguably might raise a different standing question,’ it is far from certain that the sentence by itself ‘establishes that Texas does not control the resolution of the standing issue in these cases,’” the order said, partially quoting Wetherell’s decision. “Other questions include whether Florida’s quasi-sovereign interest is meaningfully different than the one asserted by Texas and how, if at all, Florida’s injury is redressed by vacatur of the challenged policies.”

In supporting its standing arguments, Florida has contended that undocumented immigrants move to the state and create costs for such things as the education, health-care and prison systems.

But after the Supreme Court ruling against Texas and Louisiana, Justice Department attorneys filed a brief last year contending the appeals court should reject Florida’s arguments for similar reasons.

“In United States v. Texas, the Supreme Court held that two states lacked standing to challenge DHS’s immigration enforcement policies because they lacked ‘a legally and judicially cognizable’ injury where their alleged injury were costs associated with having more noncitizens in their states. Florida similarly fails to satisfy the ‘bedrock constitutional requirement’ of standing,” the Justice Department brief said.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

St. Petersburg, Florida
Tampa Bay residents claim state Senate districts ‘suppress Black voters’ in new lawsuit

Listen:   A new lawsuit says the map of Florida...

Exploring Prostate Health, Dietary Changes, and Post-COVID Recovery with Dr. Fred Harvey

This episode delves into the critical issues of health disparities,...

Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible Thursday in the Tampa Bay area: NWS

The National Weather Service Tampa Bay says severe thunderstorms are...

nurse
Florida Department of Education eyes a rule to expand the nursing workforce

The state Department of Education will develop a rule for...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Prepare to be swept away by the ultimate eclectic musical experience with Northstar! Introducing a dynamic band comprised of musicians with diverse influences ranging from jazz, funk, psychedelic rock, folk, and beyond. Meet the talented lineup: Casey – Lead Guitarist and Vocalist: With roots deeply embedded in bands like the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, Casey brings a fusion of jazz finesse inspired by legends such as Wes Montgomery and John Coltrane. Stephen – Guitarist: Fueled by a passion ignited by Guns ‘N Roses in his youth, Stephen’s journey has evolved into an exceptional blues guitarist, drawing inspiration from icons like Eric Clapton and Derek Trucks. Quin – Bassist: From his early inspiration by Tom Petty, Quin has evolved into a powerhouse bassist, hailed as one of the most innovative in the area. Influenced by legends like Berry Oakley and Phil Lesh, Quin adds a unique depth to the band’s sound. Sidney – Drummer: A versatile percussionist drawing inspiration from a multitude of genres, Sidney’s drumming is a captivating dance across rhythms. With influences spanning from Chris Bear to Morgan Simpson, Sidney brings an unparalleled energy to the band’s performances. Together, they form a distinct and unique Jam Band, delivering electrifying covers from the likes of the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and more. But that’s not all – they also craft exploratory originals featuring open-ended jams and intricate arrangements, ensuring every performance is a journey into the heart of musical exploration. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎫 Our Tropical Heatwave Artist Spotlight Continues with Wahh World Fusion Band “‘Best of the Bay’ 2016 winner WAHH World Fusion Band is a unique ‘East Meets West’ World Fusion Band. WAHH! has all original music that features contemporary style Music with Indian and Eastern Influences. Uniquely captivating and fully dynamic ‘Vocal Percussion’ and Indian Raga flavors weave with Rock, Jazz, and Funk Music to create our unique and one-of-a-kind sound. In India, “Wahh” means ‘inner joy and deep appreciation from the heart’ – or ‘wow’… The band leader, Shankh Lahiri, brought this inner joy of Music from India to the West – with a vision to bridge musical cultures and bring diverse audiences together under a creative new sound.” –WAHH World Fusion Band #thw24 #Livemusic #wmnfevents CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! NEXT UP ON THE TROPICAL HEATWAVE ARTIST SERIES: Soul Purpose IV a Five piece band from Sarasota Florida – Roots, rock and reggae. Influenced by the dichotomy of living in paradise and going through hell. Their “soul purpose” cannot be satisfied through one genre. – gotonight.com CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! Feast your eyes on our Amazing Tropical Heatwave Sponsors! Coming to the Cuban Club, Ybor City on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Tickets are on sale NOW ($40 Advanced – $50 on the day of the show) We’ll see you there! CLICK HERE==> https://link.wmnf.org/THW24 to grab your ticket as a gift for someone or YOURSELF and be sure to follow our AMAZING Sponsors tagged on this post! Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 6pm and goes up until 1am!!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: