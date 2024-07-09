Donate Now!
First Lady Jill Biden targets veterans in visit to Tampa

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
Jill Biden stands behind a podium in a white suit with a crowd behind her asking veterans to vote for Joe Biden.
Dr. Jill Biden speaks at the American Legion Seminole 111 Post in Tampa on 8 July 2024. By Kimberly DeFalco for WMNF News.

The first lady spoke at the American Legion in Tampa on Monday about the Biden administration’s support for the military.

The crowd of about 100 people cheered and chanted, “four more years, four more years.”

“As commander in chief, President Biden wakes up every morning ready to work for you. And that’s what this election is all about. You,” Jill Biden said.

She announced a new initiative called “Veterans and Military Families for Biden/Harris”, which hopes to increase veteran turnout at the election this November.

“Talk to your families about what’s at stake,” Jill Biden said. “Sign up for phone banks and canvassing shifts, and help us make sure that everyone in this community has the ballots they need to vote, no matter where they are stationed.”

Signs around the American Legion showed support for President Joe Biden. Photo by Tyler Oldano for WMNF News (2024).

Alongside the initiative, the first lady spent the majority of her time talking about how the president has supported the military community while in office.

Biden also said how she believed former President Donald Trump’s attitude toward veterans was in direct contrast with the president.

“(Trump’s) own chief of staff said he called P.O.W. and those who died in war ‘losers and suckers’,” she said. “He said he didn’t want to be seen with injured veterans because it didn’t look good for him. It’s disgraceful.”

The first lady did not comment on the president’s health. 

However, she did say that she was “all in” for this election, according to a transcript provided by the campaign.

“For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he’s all in. That’s the decision he’s made,” Biden said. “And just as he has always supported my career, I am all in too.”

