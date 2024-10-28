Florida abortion rights amendment group adds $4.55 million

"Our choice" sign at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee leading efforts to pass a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised about $4.55 million from Oct. 19 through Saturday and had about $13.29 million in cash on hand, according to a finance report posted on the state Division of Elections website.

As of Saturday, the Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had raised nearly $108.68 million in cash since being formed last year.

Contributions during the most recent weeklong period included $4 million from Sixteen Thirty Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based organization, according to the finance report.

Floridians Protecting Freedom is trying to pass what appears as Amendment 4 on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The measure, in part, says no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping lead efforts to defeat the measure, and state agencies have taken controversial steps, such as running television ads, that target the proposal.

Floridians Protecting Freedom began the initiative after DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature last year approved a law that largely prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.