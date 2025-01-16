Donate Now!
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taps Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate

Posted on January 16, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
Ashley Moody. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (3 March 2020).

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday named Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to succeed outgoing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who was picked by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as secretary of state.

Moody was elected attorney general in 2018 and re-elected in 2022.

During an appearance in Orlando, DeSantis said Republicans need to take action on issues such as illegal immigration and cannot “squander this opportunity” after Trump was elected in November and the GOP took control of both houses of Congress.

“This is a time for action and a time for Washington, D.C. to deliver results for the American people,” DeSantis said. The News Service will have a full story later Thursday.

