Florida’s hunting and fishing ballot initiative has raised more than $700,000

Fishing. By LUNAMARINA via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee backing a proposal to put hunting and fishing rights in the state Constitution had raised $714,200 as of last week, including $9,500 at the end of June and in early July, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Vote Yes on Amendment 2 committee raised the $9,500 from June 29 to July 5.

It had spent $103,436 as of last week, including $10,500 on political and fundraising consultants in the June 29 to July 5 period, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

The proposed constitutional amendment, placed on the November ballot by the Legislature, says it would “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

The amendment would need support from 60 percent of voters to pass.

The political committee NoTo2.Org, which opposes the amendment, had raised $3,601 as of last week.