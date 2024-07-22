Some Florida reactions to Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov

Vice President Kamala Harris is moving swiftly to secure Democratic delegates behind her White House campaign after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their own party that he would be unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

Prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organizations have lined up behind Harris since Biden announced Sunday he was dropping his reelection campaign.

Tampa Bay area member of Congress, Kathy Castor, wrote in a statement,

“Joe Biden is once again showing true leadership by putting the country above all else. He has led one of the most historic presidencies of my lifetime: recovering from the pandemic, massive job growth, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, investing in infrastructure, increasing gun safety, caring for our veterans, and passing the most sweeping investments in our clean energy future. And now is an exciting time for him to pass the torch. “There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris. She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump.” – U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL)

In an email statement, the Hillsborough County Democratic Party wrote, “President Biden’s legacy will be marked by his crucial role in safeguarding our nation from Donald Trump, not once but twice. His accomplishments will rival those of any president in our lifetimes: he created millions of new jobs, rebuilt America’s infrastructure, turned our economy around, and brought manufacturing back to America. This Administration has passed the most expansive climate change legislation in our nation’s history.”

Central Florida member of Congress, Maxwell Frost, released a statement saying, “President Joe Biden will go down as one of the most effective and progressive presidents in our country’s history. For his selfless service and commitment to our great country and republic – our nation and party will forever be indebted to him.”

Vice President Harris, in a statement, said, “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.