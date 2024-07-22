Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Some Florida reactions to Joe Biden withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing Kamala Harris

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov vice president
Kamala Harris. Official portrait via whitehouse.gov

Vice President Kamala Harris is moving swiftly to secure Democratic delegates behind her White House campaign after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their own party that he would be unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

Prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organizations have lined up behind Harris since Biden announced Sunday he was dropping his reelection campaign.

Tampa Bay area member of Congress, Kathy Castor, wrote in a statement,

“Joe Biden is once again showing true leadership by putting the country above all else. He has led one of the most historic presidencies of my lifetime: recovering from the pandemic, massive job growth, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, investing in infrastructure, increasing gun safety, caring for our veterans, and passing the most sweeping investments in our clean energy future. And now is an exciting time for him to pass the torch.

“There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris. She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump.”

– U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL)

In an email statement, the Hillsborough County Democratic Party wrote, “President Biden’s legacy will be marked by his crucial role in safeguarding our nation from Donald Trump, not once but twice. His accomplishments will rival those of any president in our lifetimes: he created millions of new jobs, rebuilt America’s infrastructure, turned our economy around, and brought manufacturing back to America. This Administration has passed the most expansive climate change legislation in our nation’s history.”

Central Florida member of Congress, Maxwell Frost, released a statement saying, “President Joe Biden will go down as one of the most effective and progressive presidents in our country’s history. For his selfless service and commitment to our great country and republic – our nation and party will forever be indebted to him.”

Vice President Harris, in a statement, said, “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Local organization raises gun violence awareness

A local group brought together gun violence awareness organizations at...

cars on a highway left lane driving
Experts give tips for Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

Florida ranks third in the nation for the number of...

The prosecutor against the felon: US election get energized

Community Speaks for July 22, 2024 President Joe Biden is...

Managing Screen Time, Gut Health, and Chronic Conditions with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals It's time for a Retro Throwback Thursday! Today we are reminiscing on the impressive live performance by @horsewhip_fl on our show Room 1210🤘If you want a taste of their awesome music too, you can find Horsewhip's work on Bandcamp! Check our Facebook for a link to listen! #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf FRIDAY ON @live_music_showcase Don't miss @vagabond_tweed an Americana- Folk-Rock band from the Tampa Bay region of Florida! Catch the show live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again this Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: