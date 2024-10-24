Donate Now!
Florida sues the feds over a probe of the alleged Donald Trump assassination attempt

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Donald Trump
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Tampa. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (24 Aug. 2016).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Department of Justice is improperly preventing the state from investigating an alleged assassination attempt last month against former President Donald Trump.

Lawyers in Moody’s office filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Fort Pierce against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The lawsuit alleges that the FBI, which is part of the Department of Justice, has blocked state authorities from investigating whether accused gunman Ryan Routh committed violations of state law.

Routh, 58, was spotted by a U.S. Secret Service agent hiding with a rifle in shrubbery along Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, ahead of where the former president — and current Republican presidential nominee — was playing golf.

A Secret Service agent fired at Routh, who fled and was captured after driving away.

Federal officials have filed charges against Routh, but Moody contends that a state probe could lead to additional charges, potentially including attempted murder.

“Every day that Florida is prevented from investigating, the state’s case becomes harder to prove at trial,” the lawsuit said. “By contrast, the federal government suffers no injury from Florida investigating state law crimes, as the state has no intention of interfering with or obstructing the federal investigation.”

