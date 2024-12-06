Florida will pay $4.3 million to conserve ranchland in Highlands County

Properties in nine Florida counties will be added to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Photo by Carlton Ward Jr / CarltonWard.com. Used by WMNF with permission

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida is paying $4.3 million for a conservation easement that will limit development on 1,070 acres of ranchland in Highlands County.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Friday announced the deal with Bar Rocking C Ranch through the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The easement will allow the ranch’s cattle operation to continue while shielding the property from development.

The Bar Rocking C Ranch land also will be included in the Florida Wildlife Corridor.