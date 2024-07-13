Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida’s abortion rights measure draws $509,000 in one week

Posted on by Staff
Share
"Keep Abortion Legal" sign
St. Petersburg rally to commemorate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (22 Jan 2024).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A ballot initiative aimed at enshrining abortion rights in the Florida Constitution drew another $509,328 during a week-long period at the end of June and in early July, a new finance report shows.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom political committee, which is leading efforts to pass the proposed constitutional amendment in November, had raised an overall total of $38.78 million as of July 5.

The $509,328 was raised from June 29 to July 5. Also, the committee had spent about $22.89 million as of July 5, including $160,375 during the recent week-long period.

Floridians Protecting Freedom began the constitutional amendment drive after the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law in 2023 to prevent women from having abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The proposal will appear as Amendment 4 on the November ballot and says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

It would need approval from 60 percent of voters to pass and has drawn opposition from DeSantis and other state Republican leaders.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Mon. July 15th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania, as the...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Florida seeks to end a lawsuit alleging unconstitutional redistricting

Florida urged a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that state...

Local Candidates Prepare For The Primary Election

Walt Bizzy reports on systemic challenges to Florida Frontline communities....

tornado from Hurricane Beryl 2024
Hurricane Beryl broke multiple records including a tornado outbreak

Beryl developed on June 28, 2024, and intensified to a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release 🎉Join the party with Bob on the Sixties show this Saturday Saturday noon-2pm for his 4th annual British Invasion Special! 🇬🇧🎶Celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with us and jam out to some amazing tunes. Drop your favorite British invasion song below! 😉 #BritishInvasion #IndependenceDay #WeekendVibes CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE OR 88.5 ON YOUR RADIO DIAL! 📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Community Speaks
Player position: