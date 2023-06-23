“Following Your Intuition” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On June 22nd, 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that a catastrophic implosion occurred to the Titan submarine, killing the five members on board. The five crewmen were on a voyage to explore the century old wreck of the Titanic.

Josh Gates, the host of Discovery’s Expedition: Unknown, revealed that he dove in the same Titan submarine that went missing, however, he decided against a second voyage because the vessel did not perform well during his dive. Gates’ decision likely saved his life.

Intuition has been defined as your brain putting together everything you have learned from past experiences in your life to help you form a quick conclusion. As it relates to Gates, it is likely that his intuition may have played a significant role in saving his life.

It has been said to, “Trust your instinct to the end, though you can render no reason”...Ralph Waldo Emerson. It has also been said that “Intuition is the compass of the soul”.

On Morning Energy we are going to explore the importance of following your intuition as it relates to so many different areas of our lives. Join me, Renna Reddick Fridays from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I’m definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!