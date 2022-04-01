“Foolin’ Around” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Every April 1st people become a little more wart of their surroundings, a little more reluctant to accept “gifts,” and in some cases a little extra mischievous. Whether you are planning an elaborate hoax on co-workers, conjuring up tricks on your classmates, or trying to have some good-humored fun with your loved ones, no one wants to be fooled on April Fools’ Day.

On morning Energy we are going to explore this day—-discussing topics such as (1) the story of April Fools Day, April’s Fools Day at work, we will also be discussing the different between a good and bad pranks, and we will also be discussing Foolish Love….All complemented by favorite “FOOL THEMED TUNES”...

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!