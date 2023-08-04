“From Lemons To Lemonade” on Morning Energy

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” is a proverbial phrase used to encourage optimism and positivity in the face of adversity or misfortune. Lemons suggest sourness or difficulty in life, while lemonade is generally a sweeter experience. ” is a proverbial phrase used to encourage optimism and positivity in the face of adversity or misfortune.suggest sourness or difficulty in life, whileis generally a sweeter experience. It’s easy to look at someone else’s life and think that they have it all together. However, perhaps the journey that has led them to who they are today may have been filled with a host of twists and turns and a whole lot of lemons that were made into lemonade.

There will always be things in life that challenges us, yet somehow we must find a way to muster up the faith, strength and courage to move forward and make the best out of negative situations – turning those “Lemons into Lemonade”.

On Morning Energy, we are going to dive deeper into the subject as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.