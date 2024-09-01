Donate Now!
Full Armor Liberation

Posted on by mabili
deep reflections on war and peace: Walter Smith II talks putting on the armor and self-determination for liberation. Report on the movie "The Forge".

Sunday Forum for September 1, 2024 8am

Sunday Forum for September 1, 2024 9am

From slavery abolitionist to anti-colonial resistance the battle for freedom included human rights and the preservation of the Black body. Forum host Walter L. Smith II contextualize spiritual aspects of war and peace.

Co-host Annie Miles talks about mental health issues and the jobs of police officers and first responders. The discussion covers the role of teachers and the mental health of students. Despite reforms, Black student are still kicked out of school at higher rates.

History and geopolitics offer lessons in the fights for freedom including Russia propaganda and free speech.

