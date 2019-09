Share this:

Let’s talk radio!

We’re inviting those in the Gen Z and Millenial age range (4-37) to have their voices heard about WMNF on Thursday, November 7th at 7 pm in the station conference room.

Input on the past, present and future, including the programming and culture of the station are welcome. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Surveys will be handed out to those who want to participate.

We hope you’ll join us and let us know what you want from your community radio 🙂