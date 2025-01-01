Hasta la Vista Hooch & Hive

The Bad News

There were rumors circulating online. And then our friends at Creative Loafing made it official: Hooch & Hive, the beloved, cozy, bee-themed downtown spot for music, food, and drinks, was closing. In a statement to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Hooch and Hive’s “Spiritual Janitor” Dean Rosenberger wrote that the venue finds itself unable to continue in its current location. “Unfortunately, as the saying goes, ‘money talks,’ and we’ve reached a point where it is no longer sustainable to host live music here,” he added.

Not confirmed, but widely discussed, was that the location was going to become a sports bar owned by Green Iguana parent company.

I live in New Tampa, so Hooch & Hive is a just a bit further than Skippers or New World’s new spot, but I’ve been happy to make the trip. I love the intimate atmosphere to sip drinks see both new local artists and national touring acts. Once I even left Gasparilla Music Fest early to walk over the bridge and see Small Black and their song “Tampa” live at Hooch & Hive with other WMNF folks.

On December 28th, I made the final drive down I-275 for one last night at Hooch & Hive. I was concerned that the Florida Maverick Artist Management event was going to be a somber affair. After all, there were only a couple more party nights before they turned the sound system off for the last time. Fortunately, I was mistaken, because the place was jumping and people were in good spirits as multiple acts raised their glasses to Hooch & Hive and talked about previous shows they’d played there.

The History

It was no accident that Hooch & Hive became such a great spot for small acts. As a matter of fact, Creative Loafing’s Ray Roa and crew documented its opening six years ago, stating that among high end noshes and wide selection of beverages, “…the owners have also promised a top-notch sound system (plus plans to book national acts)”. I’d say they delivered on all three.

I talked to Frankie Consoli, guitarist of the local psyche rock band Florist. He was in charge of sound (and got on stage – see below). About Hooch he said, “That’s been my club since 2018. I mixed the first show there and I’m gonna mix the last show there on Tuesday.”

One reason people loved go to Hooch & Hive is its intimate and laid-back vibe. The breezy open-air bar and the comically tiny stage feels personal, allowing fans to fully immerse themselves in the music. Another key factor behind Hooch & Hive’s popularity was its diverse lineup: from indie rock and alternative to hip-hop, jazz, and electronic music. There’s something for everyone. This commitment to fostering local talent has earned it a reputation in the Tampa Bay music scene, drawing in fans who want to discover fresh, new sounds and see local faves.

What’s Next and What Can Fans do?

There is no denying – it is hard out there for the indie music scene. I talked with Joe Marquez of Lychee Camp, who performed that night. He said that the current incarnation of his band had their first show at Hooch and Hive and was concerned about the local arts community.

It’s unfortunate that Hooch is closing—it feels like part of a bigger domino effect the arts community in Tampa has been dealing with for a while. The Orpheum had to leave Ybor a few years back, and soon Crowbar will follow. It’s a real shame. Tampa’s rising rents and cost of living are getting out of control, and the things that make the city unique are being erased. So support your local mom-and-pop shops! Buy a ticket, grab a shirt from a band, and come out with an open mind. Live music will always exist—we’ll just all have to learn to adapt. Joe Marquez of Lychee Camp

A lot of people agree with him. With Ella’s Folk Art Cafe closing, there are not a lot small rooms to see music in central Tampa. New World and The Orpheum both left Ybor City and Crowbar’s fate is uncertain at best. It is a wicked problem. More and more artists are breaking out on TikTok and skipping the years of club shows to go straight to arenas. Which means that they have never really learned that craft of performing. And, in general, people are drinking less alcohol, which historically has been a prime revenue source.

Tammy, a local music fan said “how disappointed she was that yet another independent live music venue has shut down to make way for more over development of soulless chain sports bars and restaurants. We have to support indie clubs whenever we can.”

Music can happen almost anywhere. The Independent has a great variety of music. As does Shuffle. Alternative places like The SPoT Skate Park of Tampa regularly hosts music. House concerts are becoming more common.

Justin Depth, who performed at Hooch the night before at the final Hooch Brokenmold event, agreed, but also encouraged fans to become more involved.

With the closing and the moving and loss of other venues over the last few years, I feel like Tampa is going to have to start doing more DIY shows in more unconventional spaces due to the lack of a decent small to medium size venue. The community will undoubtedly have to come together to put on these shows and people truly need to step up and start/keep supporting local live music if they want to see these shows to continue to happen. It pains me to say it, but far too often do I see the people complaining about venues shuttering are the same people who don’t go to shows and participate in the scene. This kind of thing goes both ways. Venues can open and put on great events, but without the support of the community, this will continue to happen. Justin Depth, experimental musician of Alien House and Image Research Records.

Venues open and close. Maybe Hooch & Hive can find a new location, as New World and The Orpheum did. Maybe not. Without it as venues like it, we do not get as much musical cross-pollination as when Frankie Consoli sat in with The Dirty Janes playing one of my all-time favorite songs, “Funk 49” by James Gang, as captured in the video below by Davied in the Crowd. As his local says, “Support Local Music Tampa”!

Here are a few photos I took of the evening:

Discord Theory

Lauris Vidal

Lychee Camp

Pilot Jonezz

Penny Fountain

The Ever-So Important Merch Table with Eric drummer from Discord Theory