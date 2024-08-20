Donate Now!
Hear from most of the candidates running for Congress in Florida’s 14th and 15th Districts

Posted on by Seán Kinane
District 14 and 15 Congressional candidates at Tampa Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, WMNF News, 8/16/24

On Primary Election Day in Florida, we took a close look at two Congressional primaries that are on the ballot. Polls will be open until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Most of the challengers in these two races participated in a forum at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club on Friday.

Listen to the full show here

FL-14

The candidates in Florida’s 14th Congressional District are hoping to unseat Democrat Kathy Castor from her seat representing parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties.

There are four Republicans in the Primary Election. We heard from three of them: Rocky Rochford, Neelam Perry, Ehsan Joarder, as well as John Peters, who did not participate. The winner of the Republican primary will face off in November against incumbent Democrat Kathy Castor, Libertarian Nathanial Snyder and Christopher Bradley, who is not affiliated with a party.

FL-15

The candidates for Florida’s 15th Congressional District hope to unseat Republican Laurel Lee, who represents parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk Counties. Republicans Jennifer Barbosa and James Judge are running against Lee in the Primary Election. Lee did not attend the forum. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Pat Kemp in November’s General Election.

Insurance

During the show, we didn’t get to hear the candidates’ responses to a question about insurance. Here are their responses:

Florida Voter Guide

You can find out more about registering to vote, voting and the candidates on our Florida Voter Guide.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.
