Hear seven candidates running for Florida House

From left: Fentrice Driskell (D), Rico Smith (R), Nathan Kuipers (D), Ashley Brundage (D), Susan Valdes (D), Tim Driver (R), Dianne Hart (D) at the Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, 7/19/24

On Tuesday Café we heard the responses of seven candidates running for four State House races to questions about education, teacher pay, gun violence, insurance and the cost of living in Florida.

These seven candidates were at a forum on Friday hosted by the Tampa Tiger Bay Club:

District 63: Rep. Dianne Hart (D) and Tim Driver (R).

District 64: Rep. Susan Valdes (D). She will face a challenger in November, Republican Marua Cruz Lanz. She was invited to the forum but did not attend.

District 65: Nathan Kuipers (D) and Ashley Brundage (D). The winner of the August Democratic primary in this race will face incumbent Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman (R) in November’s general election. She was invited to the forum but did not attend.

District 66: Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D) and Rico Smith (R).

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

