Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Hear seven candidates running for Florida House

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
From left: Fentrice Driskell (D), Rico Smith (R), Nathan Kuipers (D), Ashley Brundage (D), Susan Valdes (D), Tim Driver (R), Dianne Hart (D) at the Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, 7/19/24

On Tuesday Café we heard the responses of seven candidates running for four State House races to questions about education, teacher pay, gun violence, insurance and the cost of living in Florida.

These seven candidates were at a forum on Friday hosted by the Tampa Tiger Bay Club:

District 63: Rep. Dianne Hart (D) and Tim Driver (R).

District 64: Rep. Susan Valdes (D). She will face a challenger in November, Republican Marua Cruz Lanz. She was invited to the forum but did not attend.

District 65: Nathan Kuipers (D) and Ashley Brundage (D). The winner of the August Democratic primary in this race will face incumbent Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman (R) in November’s general election. She was invited to the forum but did not attend.

District 66: Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D) and Rico Smith (R).

Watch the full forum via TBAE

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

Tags
,

You may also like

A white barrier stands in a grassy field that says "We The People" and "Vote."
UNF poll shows Trump leads Harris by seven points in Florida

49% of likely 2024 Florida voters said their vote would...

Tampa Bay SDS banner
Pro-Palestine protest supports suspended USF students

The Students for a Democratic Society, a USF club held...

Citizens Property Insurance
Citizens Property Insurance approaches 1.23 million policies in Florida

Citizens Property Insurance has become Florida's largest carrier in recent...

tropical weather outlook via FPREN
A tropical disturbance could develop this week and head toward Florida

The National Hurricane Center gives the storm a medium chance...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism On today's Retro Throwback Thursday we're giving a shoutout to the talented local artist Eric Hornsby for gracing us with his presence on air! You have likely enjoyed Eric's public murals across Tampa and can explore more of his stunning artwork by visiting his account @arist_esh 🎨 #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for a great show with the golden vocals of Sarah Mae Gunn Music and Laura Lonero Enjoy live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Wide Awake America
Player position: