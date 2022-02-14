Hillsborough County teachers in contract negotiations

Share this:

Hillsborough County teachers are bargaining for a new contract. Some teachers are trying to get leverage with a form of work slowdown.

The Protest

Teachers still are receiving the same pay rate as last year. Since Florida forbids teachers from going on strike, some teachers are using a tactic known as “work to contract.” That means the union is encouraging teachers not to work after-school events, meetings, or tutoring during lunches if it’s not paid or part of the union contract.

The school district’s response

The district has suggested giving teachers a lump sum that they would receive with another year of service. The Tampa Bay Times reports, some teachers might make less money next year than this year.

Listen here: