Hillsborough County tourism tops $1 billion again despite hurricane challenges

Posted on January 10, 2025 • by Chris Young
Tampa
Tampa, the Hillsborough River and the Selmon Expressway by Ultima_Gaina via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

Hillsborough County tourism has hit a billion-dollar milestone – again. The high tourism dollars came even in the wake of a busy hurricane season last year. 

 Hillsborough County’s tourism and hospitality industry exceeded the billion-dollar mark in hotel taxable revenue in 2024 for a third straight year. 

This comes despite Hurricanes Helene and Milton hitting nearby. Santiago Corrada is the President of Visit Tampa Bay. 

“When you’re a near miss, there are then perception issues that you have to overcome through marketing,” Corrada told WMNF.

Corrada saidthat displaced citizens and work crews after the storms did play a role in high hotel numbers, alongside partnerships and marketing campaigns. 

Meanwhile, in an October press conference in Pinellas County, Commissioner Brian Scott said their tourism industry was “hurting.”

Corrado said Visit Tampa Bay will continue to collaborate with the neighboring county. 

“It’s a very, very strong tourism region of the country. And I think a lot of people are starting to take notie of how strong the Bay Area is,” Corrada said.

 Corrada said this benefits Hillsborough County residents as well as tourists.  

He said that in 2023, hotel assets paid an excess of $39 million to local governments and property taxes.

“Those are all taxes that cover parks and rec, transportation, fire rescue all of the government services that we’re accustomed to, that we need to have,” Corrada said.

November was particularly busy for Hillsborough,  with hotel revenue surpassing 100 million dollars for the first time. 

Corrada is optimistic about 2025, but keeps the potential for natural or economic crises at the top of his mind. 

 

Player position: